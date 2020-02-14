Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Revenue, Region, Forecast to 2025

NBR is manufactured by emulsion polymerisation of acrylonitrile and butadiene in presence of water. Nitrile butadiene rubber has good elongation property, good to excellent compression set resistance, good resilience and tensile strength but poor steam and flame resistance. NBR also provides resistance to mineral oil, petroleum products and chemicals. It serves end-use industries such as Automotive, Mechanical, Metallurgy & Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Medical and others.

Companies Covered:

Lanxess, Zeon Chemicals LP, Omnova Solutions, Nitriflex S.A., East West Copolymer, Sibur Holding, PetroChina Company Limited, Synthos S.A., Industrias Negromex, Kumho Petrochemical Company Limited, Sinopec Corporation, Versalis, JSR Corporation, Atlantic Gasket Corporation, Precision Associates, Other Manufacturers

Get free sample copy of this report before purchase at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00138?source=Mode=10_BRG

The demand for NBR stood at around XX Kilo tons in 2017 and is expected to witness a strong growth of around XX% during 2018-2025.

Applications Covered:

Automotive, Mechanical, Metallurgy & Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Medical and others

This market study describes the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Get full access to this report at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00138-p.php?source=Mode=10_BRG

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

Inquire for discount while purchasing @:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/inquire-before-buy.php?gturl=global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00138?source=Mode=10_BRG

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) and covers worldwide view of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Industry Data Analytics | [email protected]

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 |Mob: +91- 75070 78687 | [email protected]