North American Benzene & Derivatives Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers forecast to 2025

Benzene is the most in-demand aromatic building block and the third most in-demand petrochemical building block (after ethylene and propylene). As a primary petrochemicals aromatic building block, benzene is further converted to intermediates, which then find further outlets through processes such as polymerization and co-polymerization to plastics and elastomers.

BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, DowDuPont, Total S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BP p.l.c, PerkinElmer, Other Manufacturers

Asia has been a major market for benzene with the region accounting for about XX% of the global demand in 2017. The regionÕs share in benzene demand has grown to about XX% in 2017; mainly due to strong growth in Chinese benzene demand. Regional share in demand for the North America has lowered from XX% in 2005 to about XX% in 2017 as downstream facilities migrated to low cost centres in developing countries.

Similarly, share of Western Europe in benzene demand has also declined from XX% in 2005 to about XX% in 2017. With new benzene consuming downstream units being set up in Middle East, its regional share has grown from XX% in 2005 to about XX% of the global demand in 2017. Global demand has grown from XX% in 2010 to XX% in 2017.

Applications Covered:

Ethyl Benzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Maleic Anhydride And Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Benzene & Derivatives Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Benzene & Derivatives Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Benzene & Derivatives Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Benzene & Derivatives Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Benzene & Derivatives market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Benzene & Derivatives and covers worldwide view of Benzene & Derivatives, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

