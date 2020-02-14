North American Bisphenol A Market 2019 to 2025 Overall Growth for Demand and Supply

Bisphenol A (BPA) is primarily used in synthesis of polycarbonates & epoxy resins which are further used in electrical & electronics, constructions and automotives. Thus, BPA market is driven by polycarbonate & epoxy resin market and economic condition of particular country. Asia Pacific region has accounted as a major consumer for BPA followed by North America and Western Europe.

Demand for BPA-based epoxy resins in food & beverage industry has declined due to its toxic nature, adverse effect on health and government prohibitions in its applications. However, BPA finds new applications in rotor blade composites used in windmills, which has global attraction as an eco-friendly option for energy production.

Most important application of Phenol is to produce bisphenol-A (BPA) which is a precursor for making one the most widely used engineering plastic, polycarbonate. Almost half of the global phenol is consumed for the production of BPA and the market is impacted by the sentiments observed in the polycarboante industry from time to time.

There is a global shift of phenol production since past decade where China has drastically increased its petrochemical production in order to minimize its dependency on other countries. BPA accounts for the biggest market for Phenol followed by phenolic resins. Other applications include nylons, alkylphenols, phenylene oxide and others. Globally, the phenol demand has improved owing to improvement in the general economic condition and increase in the construction and housing sector.

Applications Covered:

Synthesis Of Polycarbonates, Epoxy Resins And Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Bisphenol A Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Bisphenol A Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Bisphenol A Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Bisphenol A Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Bisphenol A market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Bisphenol A and covers worldwide view of Bisphenol A, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

