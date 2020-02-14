North American Butene-1 Market Insights 2019, Forecast to 2025

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) are straight-chain hydrocarbons. They are characterized by a double bond in the terminal or alpha position. The production of linear alpha-olefins (LAOs) yields an entire range of even-numbered carbon chain-length LAOs varying from four carbons (butene-1) to more than thirty carbons (expressed as C30+).

Companies Covered:

Chevron Phillips Chemicals, Innovene, ExxonMobil, Shell Chemical, Texas Petrochemical, BP Chemicals, Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore, China National Petroleum Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, ONGC, Praxair, Other Manufacturers

The industrially important alpha-olefins are:

Butene-1,

Hexene-1,

Octene-1

Higher LAOs (decene-1, dodecene-1, tetradecene-1, hexadecane-1, octadecene-1 and higher blends of C20-C24, C24-C30, and C20-C30 ranges).

Applications Covered:

Polyethylene Co-monomer, Valeraldehyde, Polybutene-1, 1,2-Butylene oxide and others

The biggest outlet for LAOs are their use as comonomers for polyethylene production while other important end-uses include lubricants, plasticizers, oil-field & fine chemicals, detergent intermediates, lubricants, polybutene-1, pulp & paper and additives amongst others.

The current global demand for total LAOs has more than doubled, from 2.0 million tons in 1995. Historically, the overall demand witnessed an aggregate growth rate of 4.0% in this time period, mainly supported by the strong demand from polyethylene and detergent alcohols as well as lubricants. The demand for LAOs was affected in 2008 with the market contracting by almost 5%, however, the market recovered in 2009 and by 2010; the demand bounced back to pre-economic downturn levels.

Historically demand for LAOs has mainly come in from the polyethylene segment, closely followed by detergents and lubricants. The demand from polyethylene has increased from 40% in 1995 to nearly 60% in 2013, as the global demand for polyethylene witnessed strong growth rates over the past decade. This has resulted in a lowered share from detergent alcohols and lubricants which declined from 13-14% of the total LAOs demand in 1995 to 10% in 2013. The other applications have more or less maintained their share in the global LAOs demand in the past 15 years.

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Butene-1 Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Butene-1 Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

This report has been prepared focusing Butene-1 and covers worldwide view of Butene-1, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

