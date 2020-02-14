North American Carbon Black Market 2019 Strategic Issues and Recommendations

Carbon black, produced from incomplete thermal decomposition of hydrocarbons, find it use in various end-use industries such as tyre, rubber, paints, inks and dyes and plastics. Majority of carbon black produced is consumed by tyre and rubber industries and thus, its growth is very closely related to growth of the automotive sector.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Cabot Corporation, SID Richardson Carbon & Energy, Asahi Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group OOO, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black, Tokai Carbon, OCI Company, OJSC Kremenchug, Other Manufacturers

Asia is largest market for carbon black (specifically China) followed by Central & Eastern Europe. In term of consumption, China leads the volume growth followed by United States and Russia respectively. Russian market is profited by sufficient supply of raw materials for carbon black production, which allows it to export carbon black especially to other European countries. Japanese carbon black production is declining as tyre and rubber manufacturers are shifting to other countries due to flat market outlook of the country.

Asia, excluding Japan, will be the fastest-growing region in the world, followed by Central and Eastern Europe. China and India, in particular, will have the greatest gains, because of the continued expansion of their motor vehicle and tire industries. However, the growth forecast for China has slowed since the 2013Ð18 forecast to 4.9% average annual growth for 2016Ð21. During the forecast period china and India are expected to witness the highest capacity additions in the long-term forecast till 2025.

Industry, Rubber Industry, Paint Industry, Inks And Dyes And Plastics, Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Carbon Black Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Carbon Black Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Carbon Black Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Carbon Black Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Carbon Black market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Carbon Black and covers worldwide view of Carbon Black, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

