North American Composites in Automotive Market 2019, Business Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2025

Increment in carbon emission levels has provoked governments across the world to take initiative for composites use in production of automobiles, with a motive to design vehicles with high fuel efficiency by reducing weight of vehicles. Metals are being replaced by composites on large scale since last decade. Composites may be used in applications as exterior, power train system, under body system and interiors, amongst which exterior is the largest market. Sheet moulding compound (SMC), short fibre thermoplastic (SFT) and long fibre thermoplastic (LFT) are major products in fibre market.

Among these LFT is expected to grow at the highest rate due its extensive properties such as high strength to weight ratio and resistance to chemicals, heat and corrosion.

Solvay S.A., Toray Industries, Toho Tenax, SGL Group, Teijin, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Mitsubishi Rayon, UFP Technologies, Owens Corning, Plasan Carbon Composites, Other Manufacturers

Europe will remain the largest market for light weight automobile due to European emission standards incorporated by European government. North America will grow at highest rate as Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards pressurize original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) to us light weight composites. The use of composites in Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow on account of government policies which compiles automotive manufacturers to follow environmental regulations.

Exterior, Power Strain System, Under Body System, Interiors, Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Composites in Automotive Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Composites in Automotive Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Composites in Automotive Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Composites in Automotive Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Composites in Automotive market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Composites in Automotive and covers worldwide view of Composites in Automotive, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

