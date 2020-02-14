North American Construction Chemicals Market Drivers and Challenges 2019 to 2025

Construction chemicals have wide range of applications as concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, flame retardant and polymeric modifiers. Construction industry can be segmented into four areas, namely infrastructure, industrial, residential and repair structures. Amongst all the considered segment, infrastructure is estimated to be most attractive segment followed by residential.

Global Demand for construction Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-6% during 2018-2025.

Companies Covered:

BASF SE, Sika A.G., Arkem S.A., W.R. Grace, DowDuPont, Pidilite Industries, RPM International, Ashland Inc, Mapei S.p.A, Fosroc International, AkzoNobel, Huntsman, Evonik, Other Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific region accounts for largest share in term of consumption of construction chemicals followed by Western Europe and North America. However, use of construction chemicals was limited to maintenance and renovations of old construction due to economic crisis faced by Western Europe in previous years, but is expected to grow at modest rate in upcoming years as economy is approaching stability.

In APAC region, China consumes highest volume of construction chemicals followed by Japan and India. Overall growth rate for construction chemicals is estimated to be high in developing economies like China and India.

Applications Covered:

Concrete Admixtures, Adhesives, Sealants, Protective Coatings, Flame Retardant And Polymeric Modifiers

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Construction Chemicals Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Construction Chemicals Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Construction Chemicals Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Construction Chemicals Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

