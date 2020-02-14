North American Cumene Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3-3.5% during 2019-2025

Cumene is one of the largest growing intermediate used for chemical synthesis. Major umene applications are phenol and acetone. Cumene can also be used as a blending component in polycarbonate production. As most of the cumene is consumed for production of phenol and acetone, its market is totally depended on phenol and acetone demand. The global demand for Cumene is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3-3.5% during 2018-2025.

Companies Covered:

Ineos, Braskem SA, Domo Chemicals, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Borealis, DowDuPont, Versalis, Royal Dutch Shell, Cepsa, Sumitomo Chemical, Other Manufacturers

The growing demand for phenol in various industries such as plastics, composites, laminates and others led to the growth for cumene in previous years. Northeast Asia, primarily China, consumes highest share of cumene followed by Western Europe and North America. Consumption rate for China is expected to grow substantially in upcoming years.

Applications Covered:

Phenol, Acetone, Chemical Intermediates, Catalysts And Others.

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Cumene Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Cumene Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Cumene Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Cumene Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Cumene market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Cumene and covers worldwide view of Cumene, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

