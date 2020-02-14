North American Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market 2019 Historical Perspective, Forecast and Strategic Recommendations
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) are engineering thermoplastics with a unique combination of properties such as excellent transparency, low density and excellent optical properties. COC elastomers are high performance thermoplastics and have high tensile strength, excellent fatigue and chemical resistance. COC can operate at high temperature and pressure without losing any physical properties.
Companies Covered:
TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Japan Synthetic Rubber (JSR), Other Manufacturers
COCs are widely used in Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Opticals & optics, Electronics and Other application. COC is sought as an alternative to other packaging plastics and are used as an alternative to traditional flexible materials like PVC, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyacrylonitriles for a broad range of applications in food packaging, medical devices, and specialty pharmaceutical packaging. The material is increasingly becoming a preferred choice in the packaging industry on account of its high-performance and unique properties. It offers more flexibility, better disposal options and enhanced sustainability along with reduced cost.
Applications Covered:
Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Optical & Optics, Electronics And Others
This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.
Key points:
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level
- Business opportunity assessment
- Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration
- Strategic issues and recommendations
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
- Introduction
- Introduction to Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market
- Study Coverage & Research Methodology
- Study Coverage
- Regions covered
- Types Covered
- End-Use Covered
- Research Methodology
- Data Sources
- Study Coverage
- Manufacturing Process & Technology
- Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)
- Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)
- Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)
- Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025)
- Supplier Profile
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Study Summary
- Macro-Economic Outlook
- World integration
- Population
- Conclusion
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) market?
- How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
This report has been prepared focusing Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) and covers worldwide view of Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.
