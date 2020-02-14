North American Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market 2019 Historical Perspective, Forecast and Strategic Recommendations

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) are engineering thermoplastics with a unique combination of properties such as excellent transparency, low density and excellent optical properties. COC elastomers are high performance thermoplastics and have high tensile strength, excellent fatigue and chemical resistance. COC can operate at high temperature and pressure without losing any physical properties.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Japan Synthetic Rubber (JSR), Other Manufacturers

COCs are widely used in Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Opticals & optics, Electronics and Other application. COC is sought as an alternative to other packaging plastics and are used as an alternative to traditional flexible materials like PVC, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyacrylonitriles for a broad range of applications in food packaging, medical devices, and specialty pharmaceutical packaging. The material is increasingly becoming a preferred choice in the packaging industry on account of its high-performance and unique properties. It offers more flexibility, better disposal options and enhanced sustainability along with reduced cost.

Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Optical & Optics, Electronics And Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

