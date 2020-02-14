North American Ethyl Acetate Market 2019 Strategic Issues and Recommendations

Ethyl Acetate finds wide range of applications such as solvent in inks, paints and coatings additives, oil based enamels, adhesives, Pigments, food and beverages, automobiles, packaging and intermediates. Major demand driver for ethyl acetate is paints and coatings industry in Asia and food & beverage industry in North America and Western Europe.

The overall growth for demand and supply for Ethyl Acetate is estimated to be 3-4% during 2018-2025.

Companies Covered:

INEOS, Celanese Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences, EniChem, SEKAB, Chiba Ethyl Acetate, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, Dairen, Tokuyama, Other Manufacturers

Ethyl acetate market depends on acetic acid supply and demand to some extent. Asia is a largest consumer of ethyl acetate, especially Northeast Asia (China), while developed countries like North America and Western Europe show moderate demand growth. Various innovations in pharmaceutical sector will lead to substantial growth in ethyl acetate consumption.

Applications Covered:

Paints & Coating Additives, Adhesive & Sealant Chemicals, Solvents, Pigments, Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Automobile, Artificial Leather, Packaging, Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Ethyl Acetate Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Ethyl Acetate Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Ethyl Acetate Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Ethyl Acetate Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Ethyl Acetate market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Ethyl Acetate and covers worldwide view of Ethyl Acetate, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

