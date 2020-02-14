North American Styrene Market Business Development Analysis and Research Report 2019 to 2025

Styrene possess higher tendency to get polymerized and thus can be used in wide range of application such as production of polymers like polystyrene (PS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR). EPS is growing at higher rate due to demand in construction sector and is expected to grow with same rate in next five years. PS has reached to saturation in developed countries but it has scope in developing countries. Overall market for PS is steady due competition by its substitute, PET.

Companies Covered:

Bayer Material Science, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LG Chem, Ashland, INEOS Group AG, Lanxess AG, Repsol SA, Royal DSM, SABIC, Sibur, Nova Chemical Corporation, Styrolution Group GmBH, DowDuPont, Lyondell Basell, Other Manufacturers

Ethylbenzene is made by alkylation of benzene with ethylene in the presence of alumina chloride or zeolite catalyst. It is a colourless liquid which is highly flammable and has sweet aroma similar to that of gasoline. Most important application of ethyl benzene is in the production of styrene monomer which is mainly consumed in production of plastics, on its own in homopolymers such as polystyrene (PS) and expandable polystyrene (EPS).

It is also used in conjunction with other monomers in products such as styrene acrylonitrile resins (SAN), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR). Other use of ethylbenzene is in anti-knocking agents, diethyl benzene, and natural gas recovery. It is also used as solvent in paints.

Applications Covered:

Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Styrene Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Styrene Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Styrene Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Styrene Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

This report has been prepared focusing Styrene and covers worldwide view of Styrene, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

