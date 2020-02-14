North American Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market 2019 Strategic Issues and Recommendations

Acrylic acid is one of the most versatile monomer primarily used as building blocks for many polymer formulations. Acrylic acid has two major markets Ð acrylic esters and glacial acrylic acid. Glacial acrylic acid is primarily used in the manufacture of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) which are primarily used in baby diapers and personal care. SAP is also used in for water treatment and textiles.

Companies Covered:

BASF, Evonik Industries AG, DEMI Company Limited, LG Chemical Limited, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Company Limited, SAN-DIA Polymers, Sumitomo Seika Company Limited, Songwan Industrial Company Limited, Yixing Daxon Technology, Other Manufacturers

Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) has wide range of applications in medical, automotives, electrical & electronics and home appliances. Medical products such as adult incontinence, sanitary napkins and baby diapers consume major portion of SAP. Awareness in personal care and hygiene sector has led the growth of SAP market in Asia-Pacific region.

Regions like North America & Western Europe and country like Japan shows moderate growth due to its developed economy. However, growth in medical sector led the longevity rate to extent, which indirectly will increase old-age population and thus consumption of adult incontinence products in mature economies. Countries like China and India, with high working population has increased the purchasing power of customers which will lend a hand to strengthen the growth of SAP market.

Applications Covered:

Adult Incontinence Products, Sanitary Napkins, Baby Diapers, Wound Dressing, Medical Waste Solidification, Seed Coating, And Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) and covers worldwide view of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

