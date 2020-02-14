North American Toluene & Derivatives Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2019

Toluene is an aromatic solvent produced by catalytic cracking in production of gasoline and production of coke from coal. It has various applications like building & construction, oil & gas, paints, resins and rubber industry. Toluene market is highly dependent on benzene and xylene as it serves as an intermediate for their production. 50% of toluene is consumed for production of benzene and xylene.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, BP Plc, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Covestro AG, Braskem SA, Other Manufacturers

In next five years, demand from the polyester sector will lead higher volume consumption of toluene in Middle East, India, Northeast and Southeast Asia. Although overall world capacity of toluene will grow during 2018 to 2022, Western Europe, North America, South America and Japan may experience small or no change in capacity growth. The global demand growth is expected to be 3-4% during 2018-2025. The major capacity expansions are expected in the Asia-Pacific region.

Applications Covered:

Benzene, Xylene, TDI, solvent, additives and others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Toluene & Derivatives Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Toluene & Derivatives Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Toluene & Derivatives Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Toluene & Derivatives Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Toluene & Derivatives market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Toluene & Derivatives and covers worldwide view of Toluene & Derivatives, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

