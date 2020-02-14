Nuclear Waste Recycling Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2023
Nuclear waste is recyclable. Once reactor fuel (uranium or thorium) is used in a reactor, it can be treated and put into another reactor as fuel.
Scope of the Report:
More than half of France’s electricity comes from nuclear power and recycles used fuel. Other countries that use used fuels include the United Kingdom, Russia and Japan. The United States currently does not allow the recycling of nuclear waste because of the risk of nuclear proliferation. Countries that recycle or reprocess nuclear waste include Belgium, China and Switzerland.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Nuclear Waste Recycling.
This report studies the Nuclear Waste Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Nuclear Waste Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Direct Disposal Methods
Under Water Storage
Nuclear Waste Vitrification
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Energy Production
Other
Major Point of TOC:
