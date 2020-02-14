Nurse Call System Market 2014-2023: Rising Business Outlook By top Key Manufacturers: Azure Healthcare Limited, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International

Crystalmarketresearch.com ponders to you detail market study on Global “Nurse Call System Market” introducing the broad overall topic and providing basic background information. It then narrows down to the specific research question relating to this topic. It provides the purpose and support by the latest technological developments and inventions taking place in this market.

The leading players in the market are Azure Healthcare Limited, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions Inc, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Cornell Communications, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Nurse call systems are telecommunications systems that act as a means of communication transmission between the nursing staff and patients within the healthcare facility. Because these devices are connected to the wall of the facility and not actual medical devices it is the responsibility of facilities management to maintain and repair these communication systems.

The Nurse Call System Market was worth a significant in 2014 and is expected to garner lucrative market share by the end of 2023, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

By Technology:

Wireless Communication

Wired Communication

By Type of Equipment:

Nurse Call Intercoms

Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems

Digital Nurse Call Systems

IP based Nurse Call Systems

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centres

Nursing Homes

Clinics

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

