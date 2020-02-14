Oncology Drugs Market To Get Rise By Top International Players by 2020 | Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli lilly & Co., Roche diagnostics, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Sanofi & Celgene Corporation

Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market is expected to garner $111,938.4 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Recent progress in biological therapies has widened the scale of therapeutic targets for treatment of cancer with the identification of tumor cell specific genes. Immunotherapies/ biologics are emerging as potential therapies to find the permanent cure for various cancer types. Amongst various biologics, drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have gained significant attention in recent years due to their high efficacy further propelling the growth of oncology/cancer drugs market.

The global Oncology Drugs Market is experiencing a shift in therapeutic modalities i.e. from traditional cytotoxic agents to newly develop targeted and immunotherapeutic modalities. Tumor cell specificity, an attribute of aforementioned modality, has reduced drug remission rates and has rendered an enhanced rate of survival in cancer patients thus, complementing the market growth. However, chemotherapeutic modalities would continue to be the leading therapeutic modality segment owing to its higher adoption rate and economic pricing. Going forward, the demand for the chemotherapy modality might confront a negative influence due to marginal efficacy and chronic side effects such as anemia.

Geographically, the developed economies such as North America and Europe collectively accounted for ~65% of market share in 2014, due to higher adoption rates and advanced hospital settings. However, developing economies are expected to experience potential opportunities owing to the emergence of biosimilars in monoclonal antibodies, and improved medical infrastructure.

Japan Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Review:

Japan has largest share to the total Asia Pacific cancer drug market due to the high prevalence of cancer in Japanese population. Lung cancer is the major cause of death in Japanese population. The total healthcare expenditure of japan was $495 billion in 2013.

Several new drugs are now approved in Japan, including Afinitor, Avastin, Jevtana, Sutent and Zytiga, which could trigger a growth of cancer drug market and a shift in the treatment paradigm in the foreseen future.

Access to new drugs might be delayed in Japan due to strict regulatory processes in Japan. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), are the regulatory agencies in Japan. Jevtana (Cabazitaxel acetonate) and MabCampath (Alemtuzumab), by Sanofi, are recently approved cancer drugs in Japan.

Japanese government health insurance is the most generous in Asia and offers the highest rates of reimbursement. The government offers coverage for approved treatments, including treatments for cancer, to all citizens. The treatments are eligible for coverage as long as they are approved by Japan’s MHLW.

Roche, Novartis and Celgene are the top three players in Global cancer drugs market with a wide of cancer product portfolio. The three companies contribute to ~60% of the total market share. The immunotherapeutics developed by Roche namely Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin achieved blockbuster sales in 2013. A majority of the cancer drug manufacturers have adopted collaboration, approval and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to achieve a competitive edge. Moreover, companies are forming strategic alliances to accelerate their clinical developments. These strategies have proved to be effective in helping key players retain their leading positions in the global market.

