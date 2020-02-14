Online Hyperlocal Service Market 2019: Developments Analysis and Precise Growth Outlook – Delivery Hero, Instacart, Uber Technologies, ANI Technologies, Google

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Online hyperlocal services refer to online business models that cater to consumers in specifically defined geographic locations that are under the reach of their regional service providers’ presence. These business models portfolio include restaurant food deliveries, superstores & hypermarkets grocery deliveries, logistic services, and home utility services such as laundry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical repairing, and personal tutors. Growth of this industry is predominantly reliant on websites and application platforms, in addition to availability of GPS technologies.

North America dominated the global online hyperlocal services market share in 2016. Developed Internet infrastructure, high penetration of Internet enabled devices, and high adoption of e-businesses owing to the requirement of on-demand services are among the prominent factors that have positively influenced growth of the region.

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness highest growth rate over the next few years, owing to high untapped consumer base in the region and changing lifestyle in the region.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Online Hyperlocal Service including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

This study also analyzes the Online Hyperlocal Service Market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Delivery Hero, Handy, Instacart, Uber Technologies, Airtasker, ANI Technologies, AskForTask, CLEANLY, Code.org, Google, Groupon, Alfred Club, Ibibogroup (goibibo, redBus, and ryde), Laurel & Wolf, MAKEMYTRIP, MentorMob, MyClean, Nextag, Paintzen, PriceGrabber,

Online Hyperlocal Service Market Segmented by Types:

Online Logistics Services

Online Food Ordering Services

Online Grocery Delivery Services

Other Online Hyperlocal Services

Online Hyperlocal Service Market segmented by Applications:

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Online Hyperlocal Service are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

