Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Overview 2019 By Applications, Key Players, Trends And Growth Analysis Till 2025

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future road map, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging investments from 2019 till 2025.

In addition, the research also assessed the main components of the market that comprises growth rate, demand, capacity utilization rate, revenue, capacity, supply, market share, price, import, consumption, gross margin, and so on. Several analytical tools were utilized for the market’s evaluation with the rationale of achieves comprehensive statistics and interpretation of the global market players and their market scope.

The global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market is valued at 3510 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging has a broad range of containers, including injectable, transfusion, diagnostic and syrup bottles, and offers a choice of glass type (I, II, III) and color (clear or amber).

First, as for the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 9 manufacturers occupied 53% of production market share in 2016. The top five manufacturers are Gerresheimer, Schott, Nipro, Shandong PG, and SGD which are close to 39% market share in 2016. The Gerresheimer, which has 9% market share in 2016, is the leader in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry. The manufacturers following Gerresheimer are Schott and Nipro, which respectively has 8% and 9% market share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of pharmaceutical glass packaging products rises up from 86 B units in 2012 to 108 B units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of world pharmaceutical glass packaging sales market has a leap from 2920 million dollar to 3380 million dollar.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pharmaceutical glass packaging. Witch production about 38% and consumption about 23% in 2016, North America production about 21% and consumption about 30% in 2016.

Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Gerresheimer, Nipro, Schott, SGD, Shandong PG, Opmi, Rocco Bormioli, Ardagh, West-P.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Cartridges

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Other

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Injectable

Transfusion

Other

Market segmented by Regions: Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of 3D Modeling Software from 2013 to 2019 (historical) 2019 to 2025 (forecasted), covering:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

SCOPE OF THE REPORT:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research was compiled using primary sources; mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the data triangulation procedure and validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report includes detailed Overview of:

– Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Overview by Type and Application, Region, Share, Sales

– Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Competition by Players/Suppliers

– Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

– Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast

– Research Findings and Conclusion Details

