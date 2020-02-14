Polyamide Resins Market: Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2025

The latest report on “Polyamide Resins Market (Type – Dimer Acid-based Polyamide Resins, and Polyamide-epichlorohydrin Resins; Form – Pellets, and Liquids; End-use Sector – Ink and Printing, Paints and Coating, Automotive, Fiber and Textile, Electrical and Electronics, and Other End-use Sectors): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global polyamide resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Polyamide resins are high-molecular-weight polymers with amide linkages along the molecular chain. The growing use of polyamide resins in various end segment applications propels the market growth. The key players operating in the global polyamide resins market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

Polyamide resins are widely used in the electrical and electronics industry for coating purpose promotes the growth of polyamide resins market. The versatility of the flexographic printing market stimulates the growth of the polyamide resins market. The increasing demand for polyamide resins from inks, paints, and coating, the automotive industry drives the growth of the polyamide resins market. The surge in the use of polyamide resins in automobiles for surface coating and adhesive based applications contributes to the growth of the polyamide resins market.

In addition, the rise in the use of polyamide resins in vehicles for weight reduction boosts the growth of the polyamide resins market. On the other side, stringent environmental regulations on polyamide resins hinder the growth of the polyamide resins market. Moreover, the trending lifestyle propels product demand in the fiber and textile industry that creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the polyamide resins market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Polyamide Resins Market

Based on geography, the global polyamide resins market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global polyamide resins market. The rising chemical and automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the polyamide resins market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to grow in the global polyamide resins market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is showing growth in the global polyamide resins market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global polyamide resins market covers segments such as type, form, and end-use sector. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include dimer acid-based polyamide resins, and polyamide-epichlorohydrin resins. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include pellets, and liquids. On the basis of the end-use sector, the sub-markets include ink and printing, paints and coating, automotive, fiber and textile, electrical and electronics, and other end-use sectors.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Merck KGaA, Toyobo Co., Ltd., The Ensinger Group, RI Chemical Corporation, MPD Industries Pvt. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd., Arizona Chemical Ltd., and other companies.

