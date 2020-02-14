Polybutadiene Rubber (BR) Market Global Insights and Research 2019 to 2025

Butadiene Rubber (BR) is manufactured by addition polymerisation of 1, 3-butadiene. Depending upon how the monomer units combine during addition polymerisation, three different geometric structures are formed in polymer chain. These polymer linkages are called mono-structures (namely, cis, trans and vinyl). There are two main types of BR, namely high-cis BR and low-cis BR that makes most of the Butadiene Rubber Market. Main properties of butadiene rubber are low hysteresis loss, high resilience and wear resistance.

UBE Industries, JSR Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation, Firestone Polymers LLC, Kumho Petrochemicals, Lanxess

However, the ease of processing is lower as compared to SBR and Natural rubber. It serves end-use industries such as Tire, Industrial Products, Chemical Industry, Polymer Modification and others. The demand for BR stood at around XX Kilo tons in 2017 and is expected to witness a strong growth of around XX% during 2018-2025.

Tire, Industrial Products, Chemical Industry, Polymer Modification and others

This market study describes the global Polybutadiene Rubber (BR) market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

