Pulse Oximeters Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method used to measure the arterial oxygen saturation level in patient’s blood. Pulse oximetry works on the principle of spectrophotometry.

Pulse oximeters consist of light emitting devices Pulse oximeters consist of a probe having light emitters with two different types of wavelengths of light, infrared and red. The light is transmitted through the body part such as a finger or ear lobe. The oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the infrared light and the deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the red light. By calculating the amount of absorption, the sensor computes the proportion of oxygenated Hemoglobin in the blood, and it is displayed digitally.

The global average price of Pulse Oximeter is in the decreasing trend, from 150 USD/Unit in 2011 to 147 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pulse Oximeter includes Disposable Sensor, Reusable Sensors, and the proportion of Disposable Sensor in 2015 is about 60%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. Asia is the second largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pulse Oximeters market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1040 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pulse Oximeters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pulse Oximeters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pulse Oximeters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Disposable Sensor

Reusable Sensor

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Masimo

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

Nihon-Kohden

Philips

GE Healthcare

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Heal Force

Contec

Jerry Medical

Solaris

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pulse Oximeters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pulse Oximeters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pulse Oximeters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pulse Oximeters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pulse Oximeters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

