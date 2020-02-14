Recent Analysis on Global Seam Tapes Market Research Report 2025

The latest report on “Seam Tapes Market (Type – Single Layered, and Multi-layered; Backing Material – Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyamide, and Other Backing Materials; Application – Shoes, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear, Sportswear, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global seam tapes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Seam tapes are waterproof tapes used to sew various panels of the fabric together. Growing demand for protective and comfortable garments propels the growth of seam tapes market. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the companies. For instance, in 2019, Surface Shields launched a new cover shield and seam tape FR. Surface Shields introduced a two-step fire prevention setup and fire retardant polyethylene seam tape.

The rising sports industry in developing countries such as China, India drives the growth of the seam tapes market. The surge in demand for seam tapes from the apparel industry contributes to the growth of the seam tapes market. The growing demand for protective clothing and accessories stimulates the growth of the seam tapes market. The changing lifestyle, rising health awareness, growing fitness activities and the trend of replacing sewing with adhesive film bonding promotes the growth of the seam tapes market. On the flip side, volatile raw material prices hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising standard of living in emerging economies propels the demand for branded apparel that creates novel opportunities for the growth of seam tapes market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Seam Tapes Market

Geographically, the global seam tapes market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global seam tapes market. The favorable garment production environment in China, India contributes to the growth of the seam tapes market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to grow in the global seam tapes market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is growing in the global seam tapes market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global seam tapes market covers segments such as type, backing material, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include single-layered, and multi-layered. On the basis of backing material, the sub-markets include polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, and other backing materials. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include shoes, intimate apparel, sports innerwear, sportswear, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sealon Co. Ltd., DingZing Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Bemis Associates, Inc., Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co., Ltd., San Chemicals, Ltd., Loxy A.S., Gerlinger Industries GmbH, Adhesives Films, Inc., Essentra PLC, and other companies.

