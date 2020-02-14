Research Report Covers the Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2025

The latest report on “Pre-engineered Buildings Market (Product – Steel Structure, Concrete Structure, Civil Structure, and Other Products; Applications – Commercial Building, Industrial Building, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pre-engineered buildings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Pre-engineered buildings are assembled at sites which are steel structures. This concept is used to build industrial buildings, warehouses, metro stations, and others. Pre-engineered buildings have advantages such as lower cost, quality control, low maintenance, minimum time of construction and others. Companies operating in the global pre-engineered buildings market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

The rising use of steel in building and construction projects drives the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. The surge in demand for green buildings contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructural investment stimulate the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of e-commerce and logistics stores for industrial spaces is growing which is contributing to the rise in demand for pre-engineered buildings. On the flip side, lower thermal conductivity and limited fire resistance hamper the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing countries stimulates the growth of new construction projects that creates novel opportunities for the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market

Based on geography, the global pre-engineered buildings market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global pre-engineered buildings market. Growing population and economic growth in countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market in Asia-Pacific.

North America is anticipated to grow in the global pre-engineered buildings market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies and development in the dynamic construction industry in North America promotes the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market in North America. Europe is growing in the global pre-engineered buildings market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global pre-engineered buildings market covers segments such as products and applications. On the basis of the product, the sub-markets include steel structure, concrete structure, civil structure, and other products. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Nucor Corporation, BlueScope Steel Limited, NCI Building Systems, Inc., Zamil Steel Holding Company, PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering Pvt., Ltd., Jindal Buildsys Limited, Era Infra Engineering Ltd., and other companies.

