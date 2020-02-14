Research Report on Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market in Global-2025

The latest report on “Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (Product Type – Curing Compounds, Sealants, and Mold Release Agents; End-use – Municipal, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial Sectors): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Chemicals are increasingly being used in the construction industry as they improve the performance of the structures and make them more resistant to adverse weather conditions. The concrete surface treatment chemicals are used in various applications across a wide range of industries. It is used for retaining the moisture content in concrete. It promotes adhesion between cement and mold that enhances its life.

The rising number of construction projects globally such as the smart city mission is a major driving factor for the growth of concrete surface treatment chemicals market. The global construction output is expected to grow by 85% worldwide by 2030. Three countries China, the US, and India will lead the global construction industry and account for 57% of all global growth. Therefore, the rising infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives for housing such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in India augment the growth of the market. The increasing preference for water-based mold release agents also propels the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals.

The growing popularity of construction chemicals owing to their ability to enhance the performance of building structures promotes the growth of the market. Additionally, water scarcity issues contribute to the increased use of concrete surface treatment chemicals in developing countries that boost the demand for the market. On the flip side, the use of hazardous feedstock in the product hinders the growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market. Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing countries creates fruitful opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market. The rising use of chemical products in thriving construction projects in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers with enormous use of the chemical product for the purpose of building restoration activities in North America stimulates the growth of the market. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow significantly in the global concrete treatment chemicals market. Huge product popularity and rapid urbanization in European countries stimulate the growth of the market in Europe and rapid urbanization stimulates the growth of concrete surface treatment chemicals market in Europe.

The report on global concrete surface treatment chemicals market covers segments such as product type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include curing compounds, sealants, and mold release agents. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF SE, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Croda International plc, DowDuPont Inc., Arkema S.A., The Euclid Chemical Company, Laticrete International, Inc., 3M Co., Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Other companies.

