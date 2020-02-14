Ride Sharing Market Has Been Forecasted Based On Revenue (Us$ Mn) From 2018 To 2026

XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Ride sharing Market (Commuting Distance – Intercity, Intra city; Service Provider – OEM, Private, OEM and Private; Vehicle Type – Sedan and Hatchback, Utility Vehicle (UV), Van, Buses and Coaches; Autonomy Level – Manual, Autonomous; Operating Body – Government, Private; Electric Vehicle Type – Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug in Electric Vehicles (PEV); Business Model – Peer to Peer (P2P), Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026″

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for ride-sharing at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ride-sharing market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ride-sharing services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ride-sharing market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ride-sharing market by segmenting it in terms of commuting distance, service provider, vehicle type, autonomy level, operating body, electric vehicle type, business model, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for ride-sharing service in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global ride-sharing market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

A key driver for the market is lower capability of owning a vehicle across developing nations. Ride-sharing service offers consumers a feeling of owning a car. Developing countries have significantly lower number of vehicles per 1000 users. Consequently, demand for ride-sharing, which costs much lesser than that of owning a vehicle, is rising in these countries. Increase in fuel prices, rise in pollution coupled with global temperature rise, increase in traffic congestion, expansion of footprint of ride-sharing companies, and decrease in traveling cost are primarily driving the global ride-sharing market.

The report provides the estimated market size of ride-sharing for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on commuting distance, service provider, vehicle type, autonomy level, operating body, electric vehicle type, business model, and geography segments. Market size and forecast for each commuting distance, service provider, vehicle type, autonomy level, operating body, electric vehicle type, and business model have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Consumer Connectivity Association, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global ride-sharing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Commuting Distance

Intercity

Intra-city

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Service Provider

OEM

Private

OEM + Private

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Vehicle Type

Sedan/Hatchback

Utility Vehicle (UV)

Van

Buses & Coaches

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Operating Body

Government

Private

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEV)

Global Ride-sharing Market, by Business Model

Peer to Peer (P2P)

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Global Ride-sharing Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



