Road Traffic Coating Market 2019 – Development Analysis and Industry Growth Outlook – Geveko Markings, Dow Chemical Company, Crown Technologies, SealMaster, SWARCO

Traffic road marking coatings play a vital role in maintaining the road safety, especially in four and six-lane highways. The coatings help ensure the smooth movement of traffic, thereby reducing the number of road accidents.

The growth and economic development of a country highly rely on road and transportation. The need for constant maintenance of these roads is also increasing because they are considered as one of the most crucial public assets.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Road Traffic Coating including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Road Traffic Coating Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Geveko Markings, LANINO, Dow Chemical Company, Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints PPG, Crown Technologies, Nippon Paint Holdings, SealMaster, SWARCO,

Road Traffic Coating Market Segmented by Types:

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

Epoxy

Road Traffic Coating Market segmented by Applications:

Urban Road

Expressway

Others Top of Form

Global Road Traffic Coating Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Road Traffic Coating are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

