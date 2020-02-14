Sales Value of Spinal Trauma Devices Industry Report 2019 by Types

Spinal trauma refers to a severe injury to the spinal cord and requires the fixation of spinal trauma devices to treat bone deformities, facilitate bone fusion, strengthen and stabilize the spinal cord, and prevent further damage and complications.

The classification of Spinal Trauma Devices includes Spinal Fusion products, Non-fusion Products and Others; and the proportion of Spinal Fusion products in 2017 is about 58.89%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Spinal Trauma Devices is widely used for Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery. The most proportion of Spinal Trauma Devices is for Open Surgery, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 90.25%.

North America region is the largest consumption region of Spinal Trauma Devices, with a Sales market share nearly 47% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of Spinal Trauma Devices, enjoying Sales market share nearly 25% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

On The Basis Of Type:

Spinal Fusion

Non-fusion Products

Other

On The Basis Of Application:

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

NuVasive

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

K2M

Braun

Orthofix

Alphatec

RTI Surgical

Invibio

MicroPort

Xtant Medical

Wright Medical

SeaSpine

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spinal Trauma Devices consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Spinal Trauma Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Spinal Trauma Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spinal Trauma Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Spinal Trauma Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

