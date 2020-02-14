Sales Volume of Adult Milk Powder Market Report 2019 by Regions

Adult milk powder is mainly marketed for providing nutrition, such as necessary vitamins and minerals, for the adult group.

Adult milk powder, targeted at the adult, provides the nutrition supplement for the group. Global leading milk powder manufacturers are actively expanding their adult milk powder business. Some leaders, like Abbott, Nestle, commonly launch specific brand for specific region.

Consumption of adult milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of adult milk powder in the region reached 104385 MT, holding 28.53% market share globally. The second consumer is USA, with 18.42% share. Global consumption of Adult milk powder increased from 306127 MT in 2012 to 365880 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.56%.

As for adult milk powder suppliers, each supplier owns their key sales regions. Abbott places USA as their first sales place, while many suppliers from Australia and New Zealand take China as their key market. Adult milk powder suppliers should play attention on the local region consumption characteristic and provides appropriate products to consumers.

Adult milk powders offer people in various life stages with different nutritional requirements. With the improvement of life quality, more and more people lay emphasis on their health and nutrition, stimulating the demand of dairy products.

This report studies the global market size of Adult Milk Powder in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Adult Milk Powder in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Adult Milk Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adult Milk Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder

On The Basis Of Application:

Age 18-35

Age 35-55

Age >55

This report studies the Global Adult Milk Powder market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Adult Milk Powder market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Abbott

Nestle

Anlene

Murray Goulburn

RÃ©gilait

Yili

Fasska

Yashily

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Anchor

GMP

Feihe

Tatura

Ausino Products

Wondersun

Able Food Sdn Bhd

Mengniu

Anmumâ„¢ Malaysia

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adult Milk Powder consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Adult Milk Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adult Milk Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adult Milk Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adult Milk Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

