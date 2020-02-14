Silver Dressing Market Report 2019 | by Manufactur Details-3M, Smith and Nephew, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp and More

Silver dressings are a relatively new family of advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of infected wounds. A silver dressing is a wound dressing impregnated with ionic silver. The ionic silver is responsible for the anti-microbial activity against infection caused by bacteria.

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are 3M, Smith and Nephew, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp. Laboratories Urgo, Acelity, Medline, Cardinal Health and so on. Asia-Pacific revenue of Silver Dressing is about 96.36 Million USD in 2017.

In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 35.52 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 36.86% market share.

Japan is the second consumption regions of Silver Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.44% in 2017.

Silver Dressing used in industry including Surgical Wounds, Burns Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 40.08% of the Silver Dressing market demand in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

There are three kinds of Silver Dressing, which are including Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Alginate Wound Dressing and Silver Barrier Dressing. Silver Foam Dressing is important in the Silver Dressing, with a 34.72% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Silver Dressing industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of Silver Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silver Dressing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silver Dressing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silver Dressing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

3M

Smith and Nephew

ConvaTec

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

Laboratories Urgo

Acelity

Medline

Cardinal Health

Hollister Incorporated

PolyMem

Hartmann Group

McKesson

DermaRite Industries

Derma Sciences

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Silver Foam Dressing

Silver Alginate Wound Dressing

Silver Barrier Dressing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Surgical Wounds

Burns Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Silver Dressing consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Silver Dressing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silver Dressing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silver Dressing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Silver Dressing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

