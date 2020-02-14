Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market: Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2025- Merck, BASF, CQV, Altana, Kuncai, Oxen Chem, Ruicheng

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 are the benchmarking for this industry. At present, there are lots of companies are manufacturing solar gold pearlescent pigments in the word. But they are main concentrate in China, Korea, USA & Canada. In China and Korea, the manufactures are trying to imitate the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325. But both of them have not manufactured the products which can compare the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 not only for color but products quality stable as technology and equipment.

Merck, BASF, CQV, Altana, Kuncai, Oxen Chem, Ruicheng, Forwarder, Volor, Coloray

Industrial Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Weathering Resistance Grade

Coatings Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Leather Industry

Printing Ink Industry

Ceramic Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

