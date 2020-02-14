Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation etcs. The production value of Switched Reluctance Motors is about 422.0 Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption of Switched Reluctance Motors, with a sales market share nearly 31.3% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 29.05%.. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Switched Reluctance Motors.

Switched Reluctance Motors used in industry including Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery and Others. Report data showed that 22.95% of the Switched Reluctance Motors market demand in Automobile Industry, 19.43% in C Appliance Industry, and 39.28% in Industrial Machinery in 2016.

There are three kinds productions Constituting the Switched Reluctance Motors, which are 500 KW. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Switched Reluctance Motors industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Switched Reluctance Motors have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Switched Reluctance Motors market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 600 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Switched Reluctance Motors business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

100-500 KW

>500 KW

Segmentation by application:

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nidec Corporation

AMETEK

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad

Rocky Mountain Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

