Travel Mobility Scooter Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

This report studies the Travel Mobility Scooter market. A mobility scooter is a mobility aid equivalent to a wheelchair but configured like a motor scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter as well. A mobility scooter will provide a new lease of life from new found independence, it can increase your ability to get out more and support day to day activities.

In the last several years, Global market of Travel Mobility Scooter developed relatively fast, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Travel Mobility Scooter is nearly 630 M USD; the actual production is about 420 K Unit.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, with a production market share nearly 43.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, enjoying production market share nearly 41.7% in 2016.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.3% in 2016. Following North America, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 40.3%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Travel Mobility Scooter market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070 million by 2024, from US$ 670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Travel Mobility Scooter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Travel Mobility Scooter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Travel Mobility Scooter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Class 2 Scooter

Class 3 Scooter

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kymco

Sunrise Medical

Pride Mobility Products

Invacare

Roma Medical

Hoveround Corp

Drive Medical

Golden Technologies

Quingo

Van Os Medical

TGA Mobility

Electric Mobility

Amigo Mobility

Vermeiren

Merits Health Products

Afikim Electric Vehicles

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Travel Mobility Scooter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Travel Mobility Scooter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Mobility Scooter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Mobility Scooter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Travel Mobility Scooter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Travel Mobility Scooter by Players

Chapter Four: Travel Mobility Scooter by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Travel Mobility Scooter Market Forecast

