Tunnel and Metro Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.

The sales of Tunnel and Metro increased from 14.09 K units in 2012 to 18.7 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.31%.

In Asia-Pacific, China occupied 54.96% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Japan and India, which respectively account for around 25.52% and 6.73% of the regional industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tunnel and Metro market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 630 million by 2024, from US$ 430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tunnel and Metro business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tunnel and Metro market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Axial Flow Fans

Jet Fans

Segmentation by application:

Tunnel

Metro

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Systemair

Jindun

ShangFeng

Kruger Ventilation

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zhonglian Wind

NanFeng

Yilida

WITT & SOHN

Fläkt Woods

Howden

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Tunnel and Metro consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tunnel and Metro market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tunnel and Metro manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tunnel and Metro with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tunnel and Metro submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Tunnel and Metro by Players

Chapter Four: Tunnel and Metro by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Tunnel and Metro Market Forecast

