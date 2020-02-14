Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Production and Consumption Research Report 2019

Vinyl Acetate Monomer is an acetate ester which is produced by reacting ethylene and acetic acid in presence of oxygen. The major end use of VAM is to produce polyvinyl acetate homo-polymer and copolymer. These polymers are further reacted to give polyvinyl alcohol and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH). In the last decade, China has witnessed capacity additions due to its strong polyvinyl acetate and polyvinyl alcohol demand. Mature markets like Western Europe and North America still account for a major share in the VAM consumption.

Companies Covered:

Celanese Corporation, DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Kuraray, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Ningxia Young light Chemicals, Japan VAM & POVAL, Showa Denko K.K, PJSC Group, Anhui Wanwei Group, OOO Stavrolen, Other Manufacturers

Due to major capacity additions in China, Western European and North American producers had to rationalize their capacities to remain competitive. For example, INEOS and Celanese shut their VAM plants in United Kingdom and Spain, respectively. Asia pacific has become the largest consumer of VAM accounting around 50% of the global market. The major applications of VAM include polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, vinyl acetate ethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate resins, ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers and others.

Applications Covered:

Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymers and Others

This market study describes the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and covers worldwide view of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

