Vinyl Chloride Market Production Growth by Type forecast 2019 to 2025

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) or simply vinyl chloride is manufactured by chlorinating ethylene with oxygen and is termed as oxychlorination. Other route of production includes reaction of acetylene with hydrochloric acid but it is not economically viable as ethylene is much cheaper as compared to acetylene. VCM is the most important intermediate in the chemical industry and it is used to make PVC polymer.

PVC is a general purpose polymer and hence the demography and country’s GDP impacts directly on VCM consumption. Almost all of the VCM is used to produce PVC and its end user applications include Pipes & Fittings, Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Flooring and Others.

The global average growth rate of VCM is estimated to be around 3-3.5% till 2025

Formosa, BASF, Occidental Chemical Corporation, DOW, Westlake Chemical

The major consumer of VCM is Asia pacific region where more than half of the VCM produced globally is consumed. Other important regions include North America and Western Europe where the market is quite mature. Asia-pacific region, mainly China is expected to grow at an above average growth rate.

Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

This market study describes the global Vinyl Chloride market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Vinyl Chloride Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Vinyl Chloride Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

This report has been prepared focusing Vinyl Chloride and covers worldwide view of Vinyl Chloride, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

