Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during 2019-2025

Xylene is a petrochemical product produced by catalytic reforming and by coal carbonisation in production of coke fuel. Xylene is classified by type as: mixed xylene, para-xylene, ortho-xylene and meta-xylene. After benzene, mixed xylene is second most consumed aromatic product in the world for chemical manufacturing. In last decade, large investment has been done in mixed xylene capacity.

The global demand for Xylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during 2018-2025.

Companies Covered:

ExxonMobil Chemical Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Reliance Industries Limited, Marathon Petroleum Corp, A.G. International Chemical Company Inc. (Agic), British Petroleum, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Other Manufacturers

Get free sample copy of this report before purchase at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=north-america-xylene-ortho-meta-para-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00142?source=Mode=10_BRG

Largest mixed xylene producing regions are Asia and North America. Population growth in Asian countries led demand growth for polyester fibre and resins, establishing market for para-xylene. Asia is largest producer of p-xylene, followed by North America and Western Europe. Asian countries like Japan and South Korea are major exporter of p-xlyene and will maintain their export rates, while China, a country with largest consumption of p-xylene, will continue with import.

Applications Covered:

Terephthalic Acid, Dimethyl Terephthalate, Phthalic Anhydride, Isophthalic Acid And Others

This market study describes the Benzene market, with focus on North American countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Get full access to this report at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/north-america-xylene-ortho-meta-para-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00142-p.php?source=Mode=10_BRG

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

Inquire for discount while purchasing @:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/inquire-before-buy.php?gturl=north-america-xylene-ortho-meta-para-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00142?source=Mode=10_BRG

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para) and covers worldwide view of Xylene (Ortho, Meta, Para), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Industry Data Analytics | [email protected]

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 |Mob: +91- 75070 78687 | [email protected]tics.Com