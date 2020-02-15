3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Danaher Carestream,Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, Vatech and Forecast to 2026

3D cone beam CT is a medical imaging technique consisting of X-ray computed tomography where the X-rays are divergent, forming a cone.

The 3D CBCT market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental type.The dental type will witness impressive growth and post a staggering CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global dental CBCT market during 2017 and is likely to dominate the market over the next four years. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the increasing number of dental implant procedures and radical improvements

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3724077-global-3d-c…

This report focuses on 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danaher

Carestream Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Group

Vatech

Cefla

J. Morita

Acteon

Asahiroentgen

Genoray

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dental CBCT

Non-dental CBCT

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinicns

Diagnostic Centers

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3724077-global-3d-cbct-con…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems

1.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dental CBCT

1.2.3 Non-dental CBCT

1.3 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinicns

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.3 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Size

1.4.1 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production (2014-2025)

…………

https://www.openpr.com/news/1560319/3D-CBCT-Cone-Beam-CT-Systems-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Danaher-Carestream-Dental-Dentsply-Sirona-Planmeca-Group-Vatech-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Business

7.1 Danaher

7.1.1 Danaher 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Danaher 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Carestream Dental

7.2.1 Carestream Dental 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Carestream Dental 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dentsply Sirona

7.3.1 Dentsply Sirona 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dentsply Sirona 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Planmeca Group

7.4.1 Planmeca Group 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Planmeca Group 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vatech

7.5.1 Vatech 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vatech 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cefla

7.6.1 Cefla 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cefla 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)