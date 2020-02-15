Agrochemicals Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences and Forecast to 2026
Agrochemical a contraction of agricultural chemical, is a chemical product used in agriculture. In most cases, agrichemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides. It may also include synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure.This report mainly covers insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and plant growth regulator.While we also have other reports about fertilizer and other agriculture products.
Global agrochemical is mainly produced in North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America and Japan. China and North America are leading production regions.
This report focuses on Agrochemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrochemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
Sumitomo Chemical
UPL（formerlay United Phosphorus）
Arysta Lifescience
Wynca Chemical
Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical
Huapont
Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology
Kumiai Chemical
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Sanonda Group
Rallis India
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Insecticide
Herbicide
Fungicide
Plant Growth Regulator
Segment by Application
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
1 Agrochemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agrochemicals
1.2 Agrochemicals Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Insecticide
1.2.3 Herbicide
1.2.4 Fungicide
1.2.5 Plant Growth Regulator
1.3 Agrochemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Agrochemicals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.5 Turfs & Ornamentals
1.3 Global Agrochemicals Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Agrochemicals Market Size
1.4.1 Global Agrochemicals Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Agrochemicals Production (2014-2025)
…………
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agrochemicals Business
7.1 Syngenta
7.1.1 Syngenta Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Syngenta Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Bayer Crop Science
7.2.1 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 BASF
7.3.1 BASF Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 BASF Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Dow Agro Sciences
7.4.1 Dow Agro Sciences Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Dow Agro Sciences Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Monsanto
7.5.1 Monsanto Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Monsanto Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 DuPont
7.6.1 DuPont Agrochemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Agrochemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 DuPont Agrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……..CONTINUED
