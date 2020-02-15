AMARANTH OIL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Amaranth Oil Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 101 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Amaranth oil is extracted from the seeds of two species of the genus Amaranthus, A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus, that are called, collectively, amaranth grain. Amaranth oil is a light to medium colored, clear liquid that is pourable at low temperatures.

Europe holds major market share followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

The cosmetic & personal care industry is growing at a high rate, while the food supplement industry is experiencing steady growth.

This report focuses on Amaranth Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amaranth Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Amr Amaranth

Amaranth Bio

Amaranth Nord

Proderna Biotech

Flavex Naturextracte

Nu-World Foods

Saar

Nans Products

Flaveko Trade Spol

Dk Mass

Rusoliva

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cold Pressed

Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Organic Solvent (Hexane) Extraction

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food Supplements

Others

