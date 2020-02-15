Animal Feed Probiotics Market – Increasing demand for high quality animal products is one of the major factors responsible for driving the demand

Probiotics are considered as replacements to growth promoters and antibiotics and are defined as organisms that are fed to animals in order to achieve a healthy balance of microbial flora in the stomach of the host. Addition of probiotics prevents the increase in potential diseases such as salmonella, E. Coli and others. Probiotics are associated with benefits such as improved resistance to infectious diseases of the stomach, heightened digestion, and increased gastro intestinal immunity. Probiotics, when administered in adequate amounts they bestow health benefits and provide protection against diseases. Probiotics can be formulated into different types of products such as foods, dietary supplements and drugs.

Several contributors that are involved in the value chain of probiotics in animal feed are inclusive of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, intermediaries, research institutes, and end-use industries. The research institutes are engaged in the development of improved version of the existing probiotics bacteria through the usage of modern technology. The manufacturers utilize their research and development facility to run the pilot production and to assess its pre and post processing impact on the quality, which is then delivered to the end users, which are the animal feed additive manufacturers.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21872

Increasing demand for high quality animal products is one of the major factors responsible for driving the demand for animal feed probiotics at the global level. Further, increasing concern towards the health of the animals in order to prevent various disease outbreaks is another major factor driving the market for animal feed probiotics, at the global level. Additionally, growing demand for meat and meat related products is another major driver for this market as well. The global meat consumption is expected to double by the end of the forecast period. Due to this, and coupled with increasing concern among the consumers about quality meat products, the market for animal feed probiotics is experiencing a dramatic surge.

However, some of the major factors restraining this market include the lack of standardization in the probiortics industry. Probiotics are highly sensitive organisms, which can be easily damaged or weakened by a variety of environmental factors during manufacturing and storage. In addition, shelf life stability depends upon three factors – moisture, heat and chemical stability. To manage these is critical for both the manufacturers and suppliers, who distribute functional and live probiotics along the supply chain. Most probiotics cultures available in the market are unstable at room temperature and require microencapsulation or refrigeration. In addition, most probiotics are not able to survive the acidic pH of the stomach to fulfill their objective of colonizing in the gut. Many technological challenges are also related to ensuring the feasibility of probiotics bacteria during storage and processing of the product, as well as during the transition from the stomach into the intestine, where probiotics work the finest. Probiotics being highly perishable ingredients, there is a need to standardize the packaging as well. As the industry is in its early stage, there have been delays in creating proper standardization parameters.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=21872

Based on bacteria types, the market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus thermophilus and others. Based on livestock, the animal feed probiotics market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine and others. Based on form, the market is classified into dry and liquid.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to the ban of antibiotics and increasing demand for processed meat products. Asia Pacific is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Some of the major players operating in the field of animal feed probiotics include CHR Hansen A/S, E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Novozymes, Cargill Inc., Nebraska Cultures, Lallemand Inc. and various others.