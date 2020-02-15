Anti-Malware Market Know the Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2017 – 2027

The global anti-malware market is innovation-based. Vendors have a tough task of constantly coming up with advanced solutions to protect businesses and personal users against a wide range of malicious software.

Anti-malware is interchangeably used with anti-virus, but the scope and scale of the former encompasses a range of services not covered under a conventional anti-virus package.

Demand for anti-malware products and services is on an increase owing to growing internet user base. Malicious software is most commonly propagated through emails and World Wide Web, and 24×7 internet connectivity has increased the risks of malware infection manifold.

Reputation Scanning and Security: A Comprehensive Solution

As malware is most commonly used for stealing personal and business information, or conducting acts of sabotage, anti-malware vendors are focusing on preventing user-security through reputation scanning. While conventional anti-virus software and firewalls still remain a potent safeguard avenue against known malware, vendors are focusing on Reputation Scanning and Application Control to offer comprehensive security.

As the recent Ransomware attacks showed, there is a lack of preparedness against malware that are unknown to vendors. The recent Ransomware, known as WannayCry, affected users in over 150 countries, making it a global pandemic. Leading institutions were held hostage by Ransomware, highlighting once again the loopholes in end-user security.

Key players in the global anti-malware market are gradually shifting toward reputation-based security to provide comprehensive features to their clients. The advantage with reputation scanning is its ability to identify new threats as they are created. The limitation with conventional anti-malware security is while it helps safeguard devices against known malware, it is usually found lacking when a sophisticated malware is created and unleashed upon unsuspecting users.

Reputation scanning involves studying data patterns of billions of users to identify continuously evolving threats. The data is collected anonymously with an opt-in feature for users who want their application usage data to be collated. Considering the micro-distribution stage of malware, reputation-based technology is being increasingly adopted by vendors globally.

Demand for Mobile Anti-Malware Services Growing Strongly

As mobile becomes the preferred gadget for a majority of users, vendors are increasingly developing solutions that are customised to the mobile experience. The extensive use of smartphones in business milieu has led to rising investment in anti-malware products and services that safeguard data and other confidential information. It is estimated that spending on mobile anti-malware will grow at a steady pace in the foreseeable future.

Anti-Malware Market: North America at Forefront in Terms of Innovation, Asia Pacific Important in Terms of Volume

The global anti-malware market will continue to be influenced by the evolving needs of organisations. The U.S. remains an important market for anti-malware vendors – not only because of the number of gadgets, but also for spearheading the innovation in terms of advanced technology.

Sales of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops have remained healthy in Asia Pacific owing to increased spending power among the region’s vast middle class. Cybersecurity vendors are focusing on increasing their presence in Asia Pacific to penetrate into this rapidly evolving market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) anti-malware market is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies offering anti-malware products and services include AVAST Software, BitDefender, AVG Technologies, Symantec, and McAfee, Malwarebytes, Sophos, Lookout, Kaspersky Lab, and Intel Security Group.