Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API, presents the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

A2P SMS messaging (also called enterprise or professional SMS) is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user.

The growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increase in the number of mobile phone service users and the shift from the desktop priority strategy to the mobile priority strategy.

A2P SMS is currently used for various applications, such as providing event subsidies to end users, location-based opportunities, First-hand/news news, promotional brands, voting contests, and transactional news for major industry vertical industries such as financial institutions and banks, games, travel and transportation, retail, healthcare facilities and hotels.

The Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market was valued at 150 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 210 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Twilio

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

OpenMarket

Tyntec

Ogangi Corporation

CLX Communications

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Beepsend AB

Market Segment by Product Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

Market Segment by Application

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3. Market Segment by Type

1.3.1. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2. Cloud API

1.3.3. Traditional API

1.4. Market Segment by Application

1.4.1. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2. SMS Aggregators

1.4.3. Bulk SMS Providers

1.4.4. Marketers/Resellers

1.4.5. Telecom Operators

1.5. Study Objectives

1.6. Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1. Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Production 2013-2025

2.1.3. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2. Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Share of Key Regions

2.3. Industry Trends

2.3.1. Market Top Trends

2.3.2. Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1. Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Production by Manufacturers

3.2. Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1. Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2. Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3. Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Price by Manufacturers

3.4. Key Manufacturers Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market

3.6. Key Manufacturers Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Product Offered

3.7. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1. Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1. Cloud API Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2. Traditional API Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Production Market Share by Type

4.3. Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4. Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Ex-factory Price by Type

