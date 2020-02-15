Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2017-2027

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Introduction

Automotive auto dimming mirrors are a type of driver aids with the purpose of minimizing glare generated by the headlight beams of any trailing vehicle while travelling at night. These auto dimming mirrors are nothing but an application of electrochromic property of various materials that are imbued in the mirrors. These material change hue and colour whenever they are activated by an external stimuli. The desired darkening of the mirrors is achieved with the help of glare sensor and integrated circuitry implemented in the mirror housing itself. The implementation of automotive auto dimming mirrors was first witnessed in high end luxury vehicles, but with increased emphasis on driver and passenger safety in the recent years has prompted the automotive OEMs to install in entry level vehicles as well. Automotive auto dimming mirrors are a part of vision based safety systems expected for a steady growth in the market in the forthcoming years.

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market Dynamics

Technological advancements in automotive industry has been continuously evolving over the past few years. The vehicle manufacturers usually focus on performance improvement, cost reduction, fuel efficiency and driver assistance systems, hence prompting the automotive component manufacturers to bring about latest innovations for the vehicles. Automotive auto dimming mirror is no exception, which falls under the category of driver assistance systems. In addition to darkening the reflective surface of the mirror, various manufactures have also implemented additional features into it such as real time location information, vehicle information and temperature readings. The latest trend observed in the automotive auto dimming mirror market is the incorporation of pixelated digital display which can showcase images in full colour. These displays function in tandem with cameras located in various spots of a vehicle. Other features include ambient lighting tags, microphones and telematics modules. These additions significantly increases the overall cost of the mirror hence, its implementation is expected to commence from high end luxury vehicles. One of the major challenges for the manufacturers associated with the market is finding the perfect balance between reducing glare by darkening the surface and maintaining high visibility so as to not distract the driver from the road.

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Segmentation

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market can be segmented as follows;

By product type, the Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market can be segmented as:

External side view Mirrors

Internal rear view mirror

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Regional Outlook

From the perspective of Asia Pacific region, China is on the forefront when it comes to the manufacture of affordable and practical vehicles, thereby rendering an impressive growth in the automotive industry. This factor bides well for the market growth of automotive auto dimming mirrors as well. Other prominent vehicle manufacturing countries in the region including Japan, South Korea and India also hold a prominent share in the said market, although the growth of the market in India is anticipated to be on slower side owing to minimal penetration of the product in the India automotive industry. The market for automotive auto dimming mirror in the North American region especially in the U.S. is expected for a positive growth owing to increased incorporation of safety features in the vehicles. The same factors holds true for the European region, particularly in automotive hubs such as Germany, U.K., Italy among others. The Middle East & Africa region is not particularly known as an automotive hub, but aftermarket installation of automotive auto dimming mirror may gain traction in the future once the customer’s sentiments towards driver aids improve.

Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players in the Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market, identified within the value chain include: