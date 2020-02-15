AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report focuses on the Automotive Engine Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Automotive Engine Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Valvoline

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-grade

Multi-grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Engine Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single-grade

1.2.2 Multi-grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Engine Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BP Automotive Engine Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Chevron

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Engine Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Chevron Automotive Engine Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Exxon Mobil

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Engine Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Exxon Mobil Automotive Engine Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Shell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Engine Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Shell Automotive Engine Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Valvoline

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Engine Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valvoline Automotive Engine Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

