BFSI A2P SMS Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Syniverse Technologies, AMD Telecom, Fortytwo Telecom, CLX Communications, Ogangi Corporation and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the BFSI A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BFSI A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the business model of A2P, because consumers interact with consumers, consumers recommend consumers to consume, consumers organize consumers to consume, and form a network alliance composed of consumers, so this business model also Known as Interactive Marketing, Referral Marketing or Network Marketing, it will become the mainstream marketing model and guide a new consumer concept.

Production consumers in A2P mode not only get products, but they also get a chance to own their own business and make money! Production consumers may buy products at a higher price at the beginning, but the rewards they receive, that is, the opportunities, far exceed the price paid, because production consumers have the opportunity to go through smarter shopping, and Teach others to do the same thing to make money.

The principle that makes the A2P marketing model so popular is a concept full of energy, called “exponential growth.” Exponential growth, also known as the “multiplication concept,” has much more energy than linear growth. Linear growth is a little bit of gradual growth, while exponential growth is a dramatic and dramatic increase.

The global BFSI A2P SMS market is valued at 52100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 71100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BFSI A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Syniverse Technologies

AMD Telecom

Fortytwo Telecom

CLX Communications

Ogangi Corporation

Silverstreet

Tanla Solutions

Symsoft AB

Cybercomm

Infobip

Route Mobile Limited

Angkor Data Communication Group

tyntec

nexmo

DIMOCO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional Campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 BFSI A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BFSI A2P SMS

1.2 Classification of BFSI A2P SMS by Types

1.2.1 Global BFSI A2P SMS Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global BFSI A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Type I

1.2.4 Pushed Content Services

1.2.5 Customer Relationship Management Services

1.2.6 Promotional Campaigns

1.2.7 Interactive Services

1.2.8 Inquiry Related Services

1.3 Global BFSI A2P SMS Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BFSI A2P SMS Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Travel and Transport

1.3.5 Healthcare and Hospitality

1.3.6 Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

1.4 Global BFSI A2P SMS Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global BFSI A2P SMS Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) BFSI A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) BFSI A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) BFSI A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) BFSI A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) BFSI A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of BFSI A2P SMS (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Syniverse Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Syniverse Technologies BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AMD Telecom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AMD Telecom BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Fortytwo Telecom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fortytwo Telecom BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CLX Communications

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CLX Communications BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ogangi Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ogangi Corporation BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Silverstreet

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 BFSI A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Silverstreet BFSI A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

