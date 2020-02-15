Bioethanol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Bioethanol Market (by raw material (sugar-based, starch-based and cellulose-based), blend (e5, e10, e15 to e70 and e75 to e85) and end-use industries (transportation, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of bioethanol. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure bioethanol cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential bioethanol growth factors. According to the report the global bioethanol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bioethanol Market: Market Insight

Bioethanol is used as a fuel substitute for road transport vehicles. Bioethanol is mainly formed by the sugar fermentation process as well as it is also produced by the chemical process of reacting ethylene with steam. The sugar is derived from the energy crops that are specially grown for energy use including corn, wheat crops, sawdust, sawdust, cord grasses, and others.

The ethanol is a colorless liquid with low toxicity and does not cause any environmental pollution if it is used as fuel for transportation vehicles. Thus, ethanol is now been considered as one of the best suitable alternatives for traditional fuels.

Bioethanol Market: Drivers and Restraints

The transportation vehicles are one of the major pollution contributors as they produce a significant amount of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other pollutants according to the EPA (U.S. environmental protection agency sets National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for six common air pollutants that include Carbon Monoxide, Lead, Nitrogen Dioxide, and others. Thus, people are shifting towards ethanol-based cars which in turn would help the bioethanol market.

The environmental-related concerns are rising among the population across the world which creates the demand for bioethanol products worldwide. The fuel produced from the crops is not only used for transportation purposes, but it also used in power generation, chemical manufacturing, cogeneration systems, cosmetics industries, and others as they are available easily and provide clean-burning which is driving the growth of bioethanol market.

However, the growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles can hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, ongoing research and development to introduce the new crops for bioethanol production are likely to serve more opportunities for the bioethanol market in upcoming years.

North America Accounts for a Major Share of Global Bioethanol Market

Geographically, North America accounts for a major share of the global bioethanol market and Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR. In the North America region, various countries such as the U.S., the government has some stringent environment-related regulation, as a result, bioethanol is used as an alternative to the traditional fuel.

Furthermore, the technological advancements and the easy availability of the raw products for bioethanol are likely to escalate the growth of the bioethanol market in this region. Moreover, the presence of major agricultural countries such as India & China and the availability of the land for the production of corn, wheat crops, sawdust, sawdust, cord grasses, and others are driving the market of biodiesel in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bioethanol Market: Segmentation

The report on the global bioethanol market covers segments such as raw material, blend, and end-use industries. On the basis of raw material, the global bioethanol market is categorized into sugar-based, starch-based and cellulose-based. On the basis of the blend, the global bioethanol market is categorized into e5, e10, e15 to e70 and e75 to e85. On the basis of end-use industries, the global bioethanol market is categorized into transportation, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals.

Bioethanol Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioethanol market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Vivergo Fuels Limited, Honeywell, New Generation Biofuels Holdings, Inc., CropEnergies AG, Butalco GmbH and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report: