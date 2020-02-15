Bunker Oil Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Industry Research Report 2019

Fuel oil (also known as heavy oil, marine fuel or furnace oil) is a fraction obtained from petroleum distillation, either as a distillate or a residue. In general terms, fuel oil is any liquid fuel that is burned in a furnace or boiler for the generation of heat or used in an engine for the generation of power, except oils having a flash point of approximately 42 °C (108 °F) and oils burned in cotton or wool-wick burners. Fuel oil is made of long hydrocarbon chains, particularly alkanes, cycloalkanes and aromatics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bunker Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The continuously increasing naval expenditure is impacting the market positively. The governments across the globe are increasing their spending to raise the defense capacities of their countries to combat external threats pertaining to security issues. The global military expenditure is likely to increase considerably over the next few years. As a result, the spending will directly reflect the growth of the bunker oil market during the forecast period. Various countries including China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, the US, and other countries such as Indonesia and South Korea have increased their military spending substantially over the past few years. This will eventually lead to the growth of the bunker oil market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the bunker oil market in 2017. According to market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the marine fuel market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

HPCL

Royal Dutch Shell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Residual Fuel

Distillate Fuel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Bunker Oil Market Overview

Chapter Two: Bunker Oil Market Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bunker Oil Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Bunker Oil Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bunker Oil Market by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bunker Oil Market by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bunker Oil Market by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bunker Oil Market by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Bunker Oil Market by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bunker Oil Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bunker Oil Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Bunker Oil Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Bunker Oil Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Bunker Oil Market Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

