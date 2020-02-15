Cable Accessories Industry 2019 – Market Size, Overview, Competition Analysis, Company Profiles, Challenges and Risk

A power cable is a combination of a single or multiple electrical conductors that are held together with a complete covering of insulator. These power cables are used to insulate it from the outer environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cable Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global cable & accessories market is expected to grow at a sizable CAGR in the forecast period. Key drivers for this market are the burgeoning demand for renewable energy, rapid industrialization and urbanization, globally thriving HVDC projects, and government aids and initiatives to expand and upgrade the existing T&D infrastructure. Upsurge in power capacity on a world scale, offshore wind policies in developing countries, replacement of conventional grids by ‘Smart Grids’ and ugradation of infrastructure in emerging markets will open new avenues for this market on the forecast horizon. On the other hand, limited funds, complex planning and authorization of projects and the consequent delays in their implementation, steeply priced raw materials, and easily available inexpensive products in grey markets are challenging market growth. Shortage of technical expertise for employing HV projects is also hindering market growth.

The APAC is the highest revenue contributing region in the cable accessories market and accounted for around 42% of the overall market revenue in 2015. The demand for electric power is high in this region due to the growth in the electricity consuming sectors. The increase in private participation in the power T&D market has resulted in massive investments in the T&D networks in the region, which will augment the growth prospects for the cable accessories market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Nexans

NKT Cables

Prysmian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Underground Cables and Accessories

Submarine Cables and Accessories

Overhead Cables and Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infrastructure

Renewables

Industries

The concluding paragraph of the Cable Accessories market report reveals research findings, results, conclusions. Similarly discloses various Generators in Data Center industry data sources, traders/distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, sales channel, and appendix. In a word, the overall Cable Accessories market report is a valuable document for people interested in Cable Accessories market.

