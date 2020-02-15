Cable Glands Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Market Research Report 2019

A cable gland, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the facilitation of barrier penetration while simultaneously offering sealing protection. They can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Cable gland might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links.

Scope of the Report:

Factors such as upgradation and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population, and also a surge in real estates will help in the growth of the market in the near future. The rising demand for hygienic cable glands is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the cable gland market during the next few years. Hygienic cable glands find its application in food and dairy processing industry, pharmaceutical labs, the chemical production, and processing industry. Owing to the smooth surface finish, hygienic cable glands can be cleaned quickly using water jets. Several advantages which are driving the market are easier wash-ability compared with conventional cable glands, high resistance to chemicals, and high-grade corrosion resistant stainless steel. These advantages are increasing the popularity of cable glands among various end-users.

The United States remains to be the single largest market for cable glands (and other cable management tools), and it is expected to continue its dominance, buoyed by increased up gradation, and renewal of existing public & private installations coupled with presence of several market incumbents. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large scale up gradation and construction activities (especially in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries, where smart cities are being built to aid development) are expected to continue to drive future growth in this region.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amphenol Industrial Products

Caledonian Cables (Addison Cables)

CMP Products

Cortem

Eaton

ABB

Axis Communications

BARTEC

BEISIT ELECTRIC

Bimed

CCG Cable Terminations

Dowell’s

Elsewedy Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Cable Glands

Hazardous Area Cable Glands

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Construction

Manufacturing and Processing

Oil & Gas

Power and Utilities

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Cable Glands Market Overview

Chapter Two: Cable Glands Market Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cable Glands Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Cable Glands Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cable Glands Market by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cable Glands Market by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cable Glands Market by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cable Glands Market by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cable Glands Market by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cable Glands Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cable Glands Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Cable Glands Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Cable Glands Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Cable Glands Market Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

