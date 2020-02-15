Cable Tray Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. These are available in numerous styles & sizes and are considered highly useful in conditions when possibility of changes in wiring systems is expected. New cables can be installed by laying them in the tray, instead of pulling them through a pipe. Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost.

Scope of the Report:

The global market for cable trays is characterized by supply of cable trays that have good tensile strength and heavy load carrying capacity. Manufacturers of cable trays manufacture products that have reliable characteristics and effective functionality. Cable trays are highly preferred by end consumers as they provide ease of maintenance in cable management system. The global demand for cable trays is expected to grow prominently due to requirement in the telecom industry. The telecom market segment is anticipated to sustain the growing demand for cable trays over the forecast period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity over cable conduits. Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for industrial plants and commercial buildings. However, cable trays are gaining popularity due to their design flexibility, simplicity, and lower installation cost. Depending on the type of circuits and the wiring density, the incorporation of a cable tray wiring system may result in up to 60% cost reduction as compared to the conduit wiring system. The cable tray wiring system saves costs in design, material procurement, installation, and maintenance areas.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the cable tray market during the forecast period. High consumption rates in major end-verticals such power, construction, manufacturing, and IT and telecommunication are driving the growth momentum in this region. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the cable tray market in North America. The majority of the cable tray demands in the US comes from the upgrading and maintaining assignments of the electrical and communication network infrastructure. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico will also contribute significantly to the revenue of the cable trays market in the next few years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atkore International

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Thomas & Betts

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cable Tray market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. Cable Tray market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ladder Type Cable Trays

Solid Bottom Cable Trays

Trough Cable Trays

Channel Cable Trays

Wire Mesh Cable Trays

Single Rail Cable Trays

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

